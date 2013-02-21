Pink Power Ranger Costume Just as Fun for Adults as It Is for Kids

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- The pink power ranger costume on the hit children’s TV show, “The Power Rangers,” is the most popular of all the costumes and characters and a new website is celebrating how important that can be to kids and adults alike. Costumes can be purchased at affordable prices on this new website.



Of all the Power Rangers, the most popular for young girls and women around the world is the pink Samurai Ranger. Her name is Mia Watanabe. She acts like a big sister to the rest of the group and is a very strong-willed girl who gives it her all to achieve her dreams. She brings the team together and anytime they are feeling down, she is the first to comfort them.



Her costume and several adaptations of the Pink Power Rangers costumes are available. Children's power ranger costumes are available, along with costumes in adult sizes. In order to dress up as Mia the Pink Power Ranger, there are some elements essential to her costume. The first is her trademark pink jumpsuit. Her helmet and belt will make the costume complete.



The Power Rangers franchise began when Saban Entertainment distributed the series from 1993 until the end of 2001, and Fox broadcast it until the fall of 2002. Since September 2002, all Power Rangers shows have aired on Disney-owned networks On May 12, 2010, Saban Brands bought back the Power Rangers franchise from Disney and announced plans to produce a new season of the television series. The 18th season, called “Samurai,” began airing on Nickelodeon on February 7, 2011. To commemorate the series' 20th anniversary, Nickelodeon began airing “Power Rangers Megaforce” on Feb. 2, 2013, featuring all of the past rangers from the series' 20-year history. The series will use costumes and footage from previous seasons and will feature the return of many historic Rangers.



