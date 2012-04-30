Pink Rose Holidays Helps Vacationers Get Away to Spain for Less Money

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Every year, thousands of travelers flock to the beautiful country of Spain. Known for its gorgeous scenery, sunny beaches, rich culture and amazing nightlife, Spain is an incredible vacation destination.



Although many people would like to visit Spain, some may be hesitant to do so because they are under the impression that it will be too expensive to book flights and hotels.



The staff at Pink Rose Holidays understands this concern. That is why the UK based company strives to help each and every person who would like to visit Spain for their next holiday find the best possible prices on hotels and airfare, all from the convenience of one easy-to-use website.



The hotel price comparison website was recently redesigned to make it even easier for people to find the cheapest prices on travel to Spain.



“We’ve built the world’s leading hotel search engine featuring over 2½ million last minute hotel deals and over 2 million customer reviews,” an article on the website said, adding that Pink Rose Holidays partners with the most popular travel websites in order to create the largest hotel price comparison search feature. This essentially allows people to search all the best travel sites at once.



“The prices we display are the same as if you had searched all the different sites yourself. There is no bias in the results and no additional mark-up on the prices.”



Using the website is easy; the home page features information on several of the most popular destinations in Spain, including Barcelona, Madrid and Seville. Visitors to the website may search all of the available hotels in any of the featured cities, or they may select the “Browse all Destinations” tab at the bottom of the page to see all of their options at once.



Clicking on the “Select Flights” tab at the top of the home page will allow travelers to find the best airfare prices possible.



Once a desired hotel rate has been found, people simply need to click through to the travel company and book it on that company’s website.



Every single travel company that is associated with Pink Rose Holidays has secure servers, which means travelers can use their credit cards to book their holidays with confidence.



About Pink Rose Holidays

Pink Rose Holidays is UK’s best holiday price comparison site, helping people plan their vacations to Spain quickly, easily, and for the lowest possible prices. Visitors to the website can find the guaranteed cheapest prices on flights, hotels and ferries to Spain. The recently-redesigned website allows people to enter in their preferred destination and travel dates right on the homepage to get quotes on hotels. For more information, please visit http://www.pinkroseholidays.com