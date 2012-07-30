Pink Rose Holidays Unveils Their Newly Redesigned Website Where Cheap Holidays to Spain Abound

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Pink Rose Holidays proudly unveils their newly re-designed website that focuses on specializing in cheap holidays to Spain for the U.K. and Ireland market. Pink Rose Holidays is the premier online holiday booking site for residents of the U.K. and Ireland featuring millions of last minute discount hotel deals and flight bookings.



Spain is one of the most incredibly varied countries on earth, and vacationers will find enjoyable activities whatever their character. Vacationers can soak up the local culture with Spain’s vibrant art scene, many “fiestas” majestic flamenco dancers, intense spectacle of the bullfight and dynamic nightlife. From incredible sun-kissed beaches to the beautiful mountains, the landscape in Spain is truly breathtaking. Additionally, vacationers can visit well preserved historical sights, and medieval towns.



Now, UK and Ireland vacation deal hunters are just a click away with the help of the brand new redesigned Pink Rose Holidays website where they can find cheap Holidays to Spain including Hotel Deals and Flights. “We’ve built the world’s leading hotel search engine featuring over 2½ million last-minute hotel deals and over two-million customer reviews,” said Pink Rose Holidays Owner Eric Strate. “The prices we display are the same as if the vacationer had searched all the different sites themselves with no bias in the results and no additional mark-up on the prices.”



Pink Rose Holidays has partnered with all the most visited travel websites to build the world’s largest hotel price comparison search engine. Website visitors will find more than a thousand hotels in Barcelona and hundreds more in Madrid, Granada, Seville, San Sebastian, and Bilbao. Pink Rose Holidays searches the travel websites in real-time to show travelers availability and the optimal hotel deal, then travelers click directly through to partner websites to book on their secure servers for their holidays to Spain.



UK and Ireland vacationers can enjoy the fantastic climate throughout the country from April to November. Since some like it hot or cold, they can book at the height of summer or ski in the mountains and sunbath in the south in Andalucía all the way through winter. No matter when or where they want to go in Spain, website visitors can search by Best Hotel Deals, Hotel Name, browse by country and find the cheapest flight with just one or two clicks. The website also provides a wealth of articles and information on holidays in Spain. For more information, please visit http://www.pinkroseholidays.com



About Pink Rose Holidays

Pink Rose Holidays provides online discount hotel and flight bookings to Spain. The website is the world’s leading hotel search engine featuring over 2½ million last-minute hotel deals and over two-million customer reviews. Owner Eric Strate's goal is to make Pink Rose the premier online holiday booking site for residents of the U.K. and Ireland. Website visitors can find verified reviews from trusted sources, and click to buy directly from hotels or their favorite travel sites. In addition, travelers can find a wealth of articles on vacationing in Spain.