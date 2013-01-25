Pink Sands Glows as Official Sunless Tanner for Miss New York USA and Miss New York Teen USA 2013

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Pink Sands congratulates Joanne Nosuchinsky of Hell’s Kitchen as MISS NEW YORK USA 2013 and Nikki Orlando of Long Island as MISS TEEN NEW YORK USA 2013. The ladies were crowned during the special event held January 20th in New York and will now go on to compete in the MISS USA 2013 and MISS TEEN USA 2013 pageants. Pink Sands provided many of the 205 contestants with the perfect sunless-kissed glow at the 2013 MISS NEW YORK USA and 2013 MISS NEW YORK TEEN USA pageants held in Harrison, New York.



“Pink Sands was honored to be chosen by the MISS NEW YORK USA organization as the official sunless tanner for 2013,” said Pink Sands Founder and CEO Jan Roeg. “We would like to congratulate Joanne and Nikki and welcome them as the new MISS NEW YORK USA 2013 and MISS TEEN NEW YORK USA 2013. All the contestants looked radiant in their custom-blended tans.”



The Pink Sands tanning system, Infinity Sun, is a revolutionary multi-treatment, and custom-blend skincare delivery system. This breakthrough technology is sought after by Hollywood’s elite and ideal for pageants and competitions of all levels. Clientele are among Hollywood’s elite and used exclusively on Britney Spears’ Circus Tour. Celebrity fans include Jessica Alba, Giselle Bündchen, Paula Abdul, Adrien Grenier, Mandy Moore, David Beckham and many more. The tanning system delivers healthy, radiant, bronzed skin in just five minutes and will stay vibrant for 7 to 14 days. Contestants had the opportunity to customize their sunless tan to obtain their ideal look and enhance their unique beauty. “K2 Productions, the independent state producers of MISS NEW YORK USA and MISS NEW YORK TEEN USA, was thrilled to partner with Pink Sands this year,“ said Keylee Sandars, Style Expert and Co-Executive Director of K2 Productions. “Together we share a common goal of helping women feel beautiful— and thanks to Pink Sands our contestants received flawless tans and confidence.”



Pink Sands’ highly skilled airbrush tanners provided the ladies with custom tans at its salon in Midtown Manhattan and off site during the week prior to the pageant. The MISS NEW YORK USA 2013 and MISS NEW YORK TEEN USA 2013 pageant took place at The Performing Arts Center at Purchase College in Harrison, New York, on January 19th and 20th. Pink Sands Airbrush Tan & Salon is located at 829 3rd Ave., New York, NY 10022 (212) 588-0111.



For more information on Pink Sands, visit: http://www.pinkbeachtan.com



About Pink Sands Airbrush Tan

Pink Sands Airbrush Tan delivers world-class products and state-of-the-art technology in the realm of sunless tanning, and ensures that you enjoy the finest care in service and experience.