Pink the Truth About Love Tour Now Available

South Windsor, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Pink's new and upcoming tour called "The Truth About Love Tour" has had new dates added to it. Now, she's decided that she will also be touring Florida, Massachusetts and elsewhere in a bid to reach out to more fans. In total, she will visit a total of seventy venues during her tour and it is set to last for a total of six months. Her tour will start in February 2013.



Throughout the past decade, Pink has reached tremendous success with plenty of number one hits. Throughout her career, she has shown that is not a sheep. She creates her own unique personality and songs and the fans love it. All of her appearances on the tour will be streamed to live television and viewers will be able to watch the performances day and night. While she's been rather stagnant as of lately, and hasn't been releasing too many new singles, her new tour is set to WOW fans across the globe. In fact, her "The Truth About Love Tour" has been the main talking point for many music and celebrity sites and organizations. We all know that Pink is feisty and is her own character, and this tour is an opportunity for her to go wild and show her true self.



During February and March, Pink will be visiting a total of 25 venues. She has chosen venues which are capable of housing tens of thousands of fans and give her the lavish, large-scale performance that she plans on delivering. Some of her chosen venues include the HP Pavilion and the Toyota Center in Houston.



Fans should be aware that tickets are expected to sell out fast across every single venue. Her tour is one of the most anticipated tours of 2012, and fans have already begun planning their dates.



Pink The Truth About Love Tour Dates:



- 2/13 -- Phoenix, AZ @ U.S. Airways Center

- 2/15 -- Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

- 2/16 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

- 2/18 -- San Jose, CA @ HP Pavilion

- 2/21 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

- 2/22 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

- 2/24 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

- 2/25 -- Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

- 2/17 -- Tampa, FL @ Tampa Bay Times Forum

- 3/1 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

- 3/2 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

- 3/5 -- Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

- 3/6 -- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

- 3/8 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

- 3/9 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

- 3/11 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

- 3/12 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

- 3/14 -- Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

- 3/16 -- Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Arena

- 3/17 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

- 3/19 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

- 3/23 -- East Rutherford, NJ @ Izod Center

- 3/25 -- Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

- 3/27 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

- 3/28 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden



