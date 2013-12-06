Pink Whale Teaches Kids a Lesson

Litija, Slovenia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- “Pink Whale Adventure,” a new book from Uros Ustar is now available on Kindle for young children. The simple moral lesson behind the story teaches children that it’s okay to be different from others, friendship and how important it is not to judge people by how they look.



In this charming story, Luigi, the pink whale is lonely because the other whales have judged him by his color. He is sad until he meets two humans, Kayt and Zoya, who befriend him. Together, they embark on a big adventure—and it involves pirates.



Customers who have enjoyed the book are giving it five star reviews here: http://www.amazon.com/Pink-whale-adventure-Uros-Ustar-ebook/dp/B00ESFZRQ0



The author, Uros Ustar, is a Slovenian author whose work includes poetry and children’s books. Though this may seem strange for a tattoo artist, his skill with illustration translates to some wonderfully engaging images in his children’s books.



“Pink Whale Adventure” is aimed at children in kindergarten and primary school, and is available now on Amazon.com.



Ustar says of the project, “When my 5 years son Kayt run out of the fairy tales on our holiday I have to do something. I have to use my imagination and come up with one of my own.



Since I have written and drawn almost all my life, it wasn't an issue what to do. So the holidays ended with a bunch of stories that my son loved. We even invented new dwarfs and magic spells which will be introduced in a new special series that is coming soon."



The process behind publication for Ustar is a little different than with most books. Before being published every book has to pass the toughest test of all, that of Uros's 5 year old son and his friends. The story is read to children in kindergarten and primary school to trial and, if the children like it, the story is published. Now that’s customer orientation.



Help children enjoy the fruits of their imagination with this wondrous tale of pink whales, a Pirate island and candy treasures by ordering now from Amazon.