PINK:FIFS Investor Alert: Investigation of First Investors Financial Services Group Takeover Offer

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in First Investors Financial Services Group (PINK:FIFS) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC to acquire First Investors Financial Services Group for $13.87 per PINK:FIFS share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in First Investors Financial Services Group.



Investors who purchased shares of the First Investors Financial Services Group (PINK:FIFS) prior to September 26, 2012, and currently hold any of those PINK:FIFS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of First Investors Financial Services Group breached their fiduciary duties owed to PINK:FIFS investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On September 26, 2012, First Investors Financial Services Group (PINK:FIFS) announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with FIFS Holdings Corp., a company controlled by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC.



Under the merger agreement, FIFS Holdings Corp. will acquire all of the outstanding shares of First Investors Financial Services Group (PINK:FIFS) Investors common stock in an all-cash transaction valuing First Investors at $100 million. Stockholders of First Investors will receive $13.87 for each share of First Investors common stock they hold.



However, directors and certain officers and stockholders of First Investors representing in the aggregate approximately 58% of the outstanding common stock of First Investors have already entered into an agreement to vote their shares of First Investors common stock in favor of the merger, including funds managed by and affiliates of Jacobs Asset Management, LLC, the Company’s largest stockholder, with approximately 42% of the outstanding common stock.



Furthermore, First Investors Financial Services Group’s financial performance improved lately. For instance, First Investors Financial Services Group (PINK:FIFS) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $54.69 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2011 to $62.85 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to PINK:FIFS stockholders.



Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the First Investors Financial Services Group Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in First Investors Financial Services Group (PINK:FIFS) and purchased their First Investors Financial Services Group shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com