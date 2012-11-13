PinkFrosting.com.au Gains National Media Attention for Their Innovative Party Supplies and Wedding Decorations

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Pink Frosting, Australia’s market leading online wedding and party decorations shop has received significant media attention from national media outlets such as Real Living, InStyle, American Vogue Bambini and Cosmopolitan Bride.



A spokesperson commented on their success:



“We launched back in 2006 with the aim of being the number one party supplies and wedding shop and there is no doubt we have achieved our aim. Our range continually expands and we are constantly looking for unique products to add to our range. We’ve surpassed the 120,000 customer mark which is an incredible achievement. We’ve even been named as one of the top five online stores in the whole of Australia which we are immensely proud of.”



The brand has grown to such an extent that Pink Frosting is now the preferred supplier for premium wedding and party brands such as Beverly Clark, Ivy Lane and Jamie Lynn.



The store’s range is by far the biggest in the market covering everything from decoration’s and supplies for traditional holidays, parties, baby and bridal showers plus valentine gifts. The range covers thousands of products many of them unique to Pink Frosting. Each product listing is replete with quality digital imagery, full product descriptions and useful customer reviews.



The products are sourced by a specialist buying team who travel the world looking for unique, quality products to add to the range. The team also keeps a close eye on emerging trends in the wedding and party market as well as other influential fashion related sectors.



Another key part of the online store’s success has been their focus on the customer experience. A spokesperson explained:



“We’ve tried to make the customer experience surpass what you would expect from a bricks and mortar store. To achieve this we spend time training our customer service team so they have a deep understanding of our product portfolio. The customer service team is also accessible by phone or via a live chat on the site so shoppers can get non-intrusive and quick customer service. We’ve also implemented low priced flat rate shipping for any deliveries within Australia. We also offer a market leading 30 day no quibble money back guarantee.”



About PinkFrosting.com.au

PinkFrosting.com.au is an online party supply retailer in Australia. The website sells party decorations for weddings, Christmas parties, and other events. They have recently updated their range of wedding bomboniere. For more information, please visit: http://www.pinkfrosting.com.au