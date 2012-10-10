Pinnacle Announces Denver Payroll Outsourcing Services

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Pinnacle Payroll Solutions announced that they are providing Denver payroll outsourcing services in order to help businesses remain profitable in today’s challenging financial environment. According to Pinnacle, many businesses choose to eliminate vendors and burden their employees with additional responsibilities in order to cut costs. What many of them realize too late is that they end up achieving the opposite as they dilute focus on revenue generating activities and now have to deal with the complexities of tax and W2 compliance in house. Businesses then experience increased costs and exposure as a result of attempting to execute the payroll function on their own.



This is why Pinnacle decided to offer payroll outsourcing services in the Denver Colorado area. Pinnacle pointed out that outsourcing of payroll services reduces the soft cost and enables businesses to focus on revenue generating activities. The greater the focus on revenue generating activities, the better for the business in terms improving profitability. Obviously, non-revenue generating activities cannot be completely eliminated, but can be reduced to a great extent. Payroll is a non-revenue generating activity and there is a cost (referred to as soft cost) associated with each of such activity. Pinnacle will be able to execute the payroll processing efficiently as they focus exclusively on payroll services and perform these tasks on a daily basis for their Denver area and nationwide clients.



The second benefit of outsourcing, highlighted by Pinnacle, is the complexity of tax and W2 compliance that is likely to increase in the future, especially because of the Affordable Care Act of 2010 and constant revision of guidelines by IRS and Health and Human Services. When the economy is weak, the government seeks more revenue, making compliance a critical activity for businesses. Under these circumstances, employers and their staff will be put to a great deal of stress because of the innumerable number of aspects that have to be tracked and managed. Outsourcing payroll processing liability to Pinnacle can provide a great amount of relief to businesses.



According to Pinnacle, the third benefit of outsourcing payroll services is the access to additional services that businesses can get. Many of such services can potentially contribute to an increase in cash flow for businesses as they will be in a position to divert time and resources for more revenue generating activities. Some of the additional services provided by Pinnacle include human resources information system, time and labor management solutions, unemployment cost control solutions, employee loan programs, payroll debit cards and 401k deduction file secure uploads, among many others.



Denver payroll services offered by Pinnacle include payroll management, timekeeping, retirement planning and communication with employees. The payroll management service ensures that all employees receive correct wages on time, whereas the simple and easy-to-use timekeeping system helps employers closely monitor activities. The retirement planning module provides guidance to employees to make sure that they lead a comfortable retired life. The communication system keeps the employees abreast of policy updates, new standards as well as changes in benefits.



Pinnacle Payroll Solutions, founded in 1990, provides cost-effective and quality payroll services. Pinnacle currently serves companies with businesses in more than 45 states nationwide. Pinnacle also serves many local as well as school district taxes. The company has expanded its services, which includes human resources solutions, time and attendance monitoring systems and varied employee benefit programs. With more than fifty years of combined experience, Pinnacle provides quality payroll outsourcing solutions to small and medium businesses. To know more about Pinnacle in the Denver, Colorado area, interested parties can visit www.pinpaycolorado.com/



Contact:

John S. Bacon

Business Services Consultant

Pinnacle Payroll Solutions, Colorado

(303) 877-1110

http://www.pinpaycolorado.com

jbacon@pinpay.com