Pinnacle Media Marketing has widened their approach to local marketing. This is most notable in their Pay Per Click (PPC) management services. PPC services are intended to bring a major increase of search engine recognition and increased traffic to both websites and brick and mortar locations. The diversified approach Pinnacle Media Marketing has adapted focuses both on the traditional optimization and key wording methods; as well as comprehensive advertising to augment the approach. Pinnacle Media Marketing has also begun offering a free instant search engine optimization (SEO) to allow potential clients to get an in depth look at their current traffic potential.



The PPC management team that Pinnacle employs optimizes and manages a PPC campaign efficiently for the client. This typically offers significant savings for Google Adwords and Bing PPC campaigns. The PPC management team then employs talented copywriters in order to offer an increase in performance, overall website functionality and increase direct sales. The PPC team monitors and develops keyword strategies to develop buying keywords. It will also create a negative keyword list to ensure that all PPC keyword efforts are working directly towards sales. Pinnacle Media Marketing also offers reporting and consultations regularly to ensure client satisfaction. All PPC services from Pinnacle are available on a scalable rate to enable clients with any size advertising budget to utilize the service. For more information on PPC management services from Pinnacle Media Marketing click here.



“I felt like I was throwing money away with a PPC campaign until I hired Pinnacle. Since I handed it over to them instead of running it myself, my sales are up 13% from the last few months, it’s incredible.” –Seymour Ryan