Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Pinnacle Media Marketing offers comprehensive reputation management services. These services include both reputation building through the popular press and, in the case of negative social media reactions and negative press, reputation repair. Pinnacle Media Marketing reputation management services can be brought to bear immediately in the case of a press disaster or social media emergency. Reputation Management works best, however, when used from the onset of a product or business launch. This long term approach to reputation management allows Pinnacle Media Marketing to offer insights and advice from day one for a new brand. Reputation management gathers thousands of comments related to a brand across hundreds of social networks, ensuring that the client has an accurate picture of social media and press response to a brand.



Reputation management services build positive press for the brand or business, building on existing customer reviews and additional press and social media services. This basic function of social media management serves as a buffer for when customer feedback or social media responses turn negative, by generating good will in advance. In the wake of negative social media or negative press, Pinnacle Media Marketing can step in with social media management to right a social media campaign. Trained social media management experts work to monitor brand mentions, and commentary, in real time, then give detailed reports to the client. Where negative commentary arises, particularly on major review networks like Yelp, Pinnacle Media Marketing steps in to provide professional responses quickly. This kind of detached comment responding has proven effective, by removing impassioned brand creators from the loop.



For more information on Reputation Management by Pinnacle Media Marketing click here: http://seoserviceswholesale.com/



Pinnacle Media Marketing:

Toll Free: 800-57 - 4059

Phone: 702-940-2351