Pinnacle Merchant Advance Is Now Available for Cash Advance Loans in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Pinnacle Merchant Advance is made of experienced financial professionals with all different backgrounds in establishing and owning successful businesses and has now made themselves available for cash advance loans in Philadelphia, PA.



There are several different cash advance programs that businesses can achieve to help their needs. For businesses that are in need of a business cash advance, they can simply fill out the online application and receive a free no obligation quote within 24 hours. Hundreds of small business owners have relied on Pinnacle Merchant Advance for instant access to working capital.



All businesses have to do is fill out a free online application and if all the paper work goes through as well as being approved the business will receive funding within 10 business days. With Pinnacle Merchant Advance, there are no monthly payments and a small amount of the businesses future credit card sales help in repaying the money that was borrowed.



As long a company or business fits Pinnacle Merchant Advance’s qualifications and it is in the best interest of that company to change from their existing cash advance company, Pinnacle will begin its relationship with them. The qualifications for any of their customers are that the business must have a physical location, must have been in business for at least one year, be processing at a minimum $2,500 a month of Visa or MasterCard receivables while having at least one year left on the lease.



About Pinnacle Merchant Advance

Pinnacle Merchant Advance was founded the savvy financial professionals with a history of owning successful businesses. They understand how important it is for businesses to obtain loans and how important it is to have working capital. Pinnacle Merchant Advance designed the best alternative to a traditional business loan. So, for those looking for a small business loan can obtain cash advances with a simple process.



To learn more visit http://www.pinnaclemerchantadvance.com