Pinnacle Minds Teaches Memory Techniques That Set World Records

Singapore City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Pinnacle Minds, located in Singapore, teaches the most powerful memory techniques ever devised. In 2012, Sancy Suraj broke the Guinness Book of World Record’s record for memorization. He was able to memorise 160 randomly generated colours, showing every 2 seconds. When he wrote them down, he had a perfect score. Now, Sancy and a team of dedicated trainers are sharing his secrets in memory classes. More information is available on their website at www.pinnacleminds.com.sg.



“Everything that you do in a day is based on memory. Some parts of memory are simple, like finding your way to the front door of your house. Success in business and school requires being able to memorize much more complicated and disparate things. That’s what Pinnacle Minds can teach you.” – Sancy Suraj, Founder, Pinnacle Minds



Pinnacle Minds offers courses for nearly everyone: corporate professionals on lunch, college students, secondary and primary school students. They are even able to create customised training for specific companies. Their recent clients include Health Promotion Board, Mapletree, SingTel, Singapore Airlines and electronic giant AU Optronics.



“Memory is the key to moving up in business and in life. Remembering names, dates and details can give you the edge over everyone else. When you’re in a meeting and you can recite the names, date and time of an event while everyone else is still trying to find their notes, you look like the smartest person in the room.” – Sancy Suraj, Founder, Pinnacle Minds



About Pinnacle Minds

Pinnacle Minds, a memory training company based in Singapore, is made up of a group of skilfully motivated professionals that specialises in the teachings of superior lifelong memory improvement techniques



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sophia Eldridge at +65 6692 2244 or email at contact@pinnacleminds.com.sg.



Contact

Sophia Eldridge

Telephone +65 6692 2244

Email contact@pinnacleminds.com.sg

Website http://www.pinnacleminds.com.sg