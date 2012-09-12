Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Pinnacle Media Marketing continues to hone and perfect an already outstanding Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising service. Pinnacle and the PPC ad service they offer was already an effective and powerful solution for both launching and regulating a PPC campaign. Proven to offer results across the board in savings, quality score improvement, position and conversions to brand Pinnacle’s service didn’t need repairing but they have continued to update, improve and enhance it to offer their clients the ultimate in PPC ad services. Clients can expect the best with Pinnacle and at significant savings compared to some other PPC services or self-run campaigns.



Pinnacle Media Marketing and the ever improving PPC ad service they provide takes the responsibility out of the hands of businesses that are not prepared for the reality of optimization and maintenance. Pinnacle’s expert PPC staff turns the campaigns around before too much money is invested in a failed Google Adwords or Bing Campaign. Pinnacle is also proud to provide an increase in PPC quality which also offers significant savings as the price per click goes down dramatically as quality score increases. With a very reasonable budget and an instant SEO traffic diagnosis Pinnacle is proud to offer an increased Pay per Click service to clients of any size, with any size needs. For more Information in Pinnacle Media Marketing PPC ad services click here.



“Pinnacle turned my PPC campaign right around. I went from losing money to increasing business in less than 30 days. Now I’m steadily in the top 5 spot for my keyword and the customers keep rolling in.” –Ed Baxter