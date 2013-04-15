Pinnacle Pest Control Cracks Down on Bed Bug Problem

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- According to statistics released by NPMA/University of Kentucky Bugs Without Borders Survey, 95% of U.S. based pest management companies have encountered a bed bug infestation in the past year. These numbers came as no surprise to Jim Lopez, spokesperson for Pinnacle Pest Control, a Sacramento Pest Control company in business for over 30 years.



Says Lopez, "We have certainly seen a rise in the number of cases of bed bugs in the last several years." Says Lopez. "Both commercial and residential customers are seeing cases of of bedbugs, so we have to be extra vigilant. Bed Bugs are excellent hitchhikers, and are often very capable of traveling with an unsuspecting host. They commonly travel in luggage, backpacks, or even in clothing to any destination. Infestations can be spread by a visiting friend, or by even by a domestic help worker. These bugs have been found in airplane seats, trains, cabs, hotel rooms, and even doctor’s offices."



Lopez explains that these tiny bugs are often mistaken for other creatures. "Bed bugs are small parasitic insects that feed on the blood of animals. Adult bed bugs will have a reddish-brown color with flattened oval-shaped bodies that are about ¼ inch in length. They have segmented abdomens with microscopic hairs that give them a banded appearance. They may be mistaken for other insects, such as booklice, small cockroaches, or carpet beetles, however when warm and active, their movements are more ant-like, and like most other bugs, they emit a characteristic disagreeable odor when crushed."



While some victims of bedbugs have virtually no side effects of bits, others do. Lopez warns, "Though many people have no reaction to Bed Bug bites, some experience small red welts that often appear in a line or cluster and may be itchy or painful. Serious health problems can occur if the bites become infected."



Lopez emphasizes that one treatment is not a fit for all situations. "Pinnacle Pest Control offers various methods of bed bug extermination that combine proven eradication techniques so that we can, in many cases, offer immediate relief for an infestation. Our experienced and thorough technicians follow a strict extermination protocol and leave no stone unturned while respecting your belongings. We do an inspection for bed bugs, a heat treatment, and a crack and crevice treatment, coming back to your home for repeat treatments if necessary."



About Pinnacle Pest Control

Pinnacle Pest Control and Roseville Pest Control Service Center, service homes and businesses located in the greater Sacramento Region. In business since 1998, Pinnacle’s principals have over 30 years experience providing a full range of pest control, termite control, dry rot and termite repair services. The company continually strives for a commitment to excellence through a high regard for customer service and the growth and development of their employees. With responsible management at all levels, continuing education, community involvement and the use of the latest technology available in the pest control industry, the company is a leader in the area.