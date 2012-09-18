Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Pinnacle Media Marketing is taking social media management to the next level with full on reputation management services. Pinnacle uses a full team of social media experts to monitor an astounding array of social networks for any and all mentions of the client’s brand, and translate it into useable marketplace data. Reputation management from takes the wealth of data that social media provides and turns it into legitimate business solutions. At the same time reputation management acts as an incredible buffer from the barrage of problems that an incident in the social media sphere can cause both in terms of customer services issues and simple matters that threaten to go viral and offer major damage to a client’s reputation.



With over 150 social networks it can be difficult to monitor a brand and run the business that the brand represents in the first place.



That’s why social media firms exist, and why Pinnacle has perfected a low cost and effective reputation management service that does monitor all 150 social media streams for real time feedback. Clients receive a complete report of feedback, positive and negative and forwarding of all negative comments. Reputation management really takes hold on sites like Yelp where it actively works to both use negative comments to offer valuable advice and weeds out negative comments from unreasonable customers (trolls). For more information on Reputation Management from Pinnacle media marketing click here.