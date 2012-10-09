Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The new Reputation Management Services team at Pinnacle Media Marketing has begun to show a consistent track record of success in fixing ineffective or damaging social media campaigns and poor community relations. The Reputation Management service is more than just damage control and responses to negative internet comments. It is also a preemptive social media strategy that involves targeted keywords and marketing protecting a brand or business. Combined with 24/7 real time monitoring of social media platforms for targeted response the Reputation Management service covers all areas of online reputation. In turn this multifaceted approach to Reputation Management offers a boost to struggling social media campaigns as well as a powerful tool for businesses at all levels of integration to the E-marketplace.



The real time monitoring of social networks is extremely effective in informing businesses who have not yet integrated a social networking into their business model. A proper understanding of any internet community is essential to branding. It allows the Pinnacle Reputation Management specialists to offer a tangible increase in sales for both brick and mortar and internet based business. Pinnacle Media Marketing has successfully implemented premature informational marketing and reactive marketing across multiple social media platforms to the benefit of several different business’ models and immediate needs. Yelp, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and over a hundred more social media engines are monitored by the Reputation Management team and responses are tendered as needed with a full report delivered regularly to the business owner. This model has continues to prove successful for Pinnacle Media Marketing.



For more Information on this Reputation Management Service click here.