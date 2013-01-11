Pinnacle Strategies and Theory of Constraints Helps Brown Fintube

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Theory of Constraints Drum Buffer Rope Initiative gets dramatic results in just 90 days according to John Rosso and Ernest McAnally. The Houston-based firm began reaping benefits within just 90 days. Rosso and VP of Operations and Ernest McAnally shared the challenges that prompted Brown Fintube to seek change, discuss how a solution was chosen, how it was implemented. The company turned to Pinnacle Strategies.



Mark Woeppel is a Theory of Constraint expert and a master of organizational transformation with a lengthy track record of successful turnarounds. He is the leader at Pinnacle Strategies. Pinnacle Strategies (www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



There was no doubt that improvements were needed at Brown Fintube. No systematic method of planning or scheduling was in place and jobs were accepted without regard to capacity or loading. The company was not able to accurately predict shipment dates for contracts and never knew when a job was going to be late until it was late. On-time delivery performance to meet original promise dates was dismal (in the low 40% range). Designs and drawings were often late getting to the shop; the company was unable to provide Mechanical Engineering and Drafting with meaningful due dates. There was confusion on the shop floor about how to prioritize jobs. In order to compensate for problems and still attempt to meet ship dates, overtime and intense expediting was necessary. Each month began from scratch. By the end of the month, the floor was clean and there was no new work in progress.



The company executives Rosso and McAnally realized that, like so many long-time manufacturers, order fulfillment process was out of sync. In order to bring our system under control, planning and execution needed improvement. The operations group proposed implementation of a formal scheduling system using drum-buffer-rope (DBR), a Theory of Constraints (ToC) solution.



Theory of Constraints held promise, but realized there much was much to do before it could be harnessed successfully. The firm decided to cultivate a clear understanding of the Theory of Constraints among Brown Fintube personnel and develop an effective methodology for applying it with the help of Pinnacle Strategies.



