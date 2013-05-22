Pinnacle Strategies Announces New Office in Singapore to Serve Asia Pacific Market

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Pinnacle Strategies announced the opening of a new branch office in Singapore. Mark Woeppel, CEO and President of Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) noted the growing need in the region and how the firm is ready serve the growing Asia-Pacific market. Woeppel commented, “The unique needs in the Asian manufacturing market are productivity pressures; the rising cost of labor in Singapore and the increasing pressure to do more with less; and the growing demand for competitive processes in the Asian market.”



The manufacturing and industry sectors account for about thirty percent of Singapore’s GDP. The country faces unique needs, such as productivity pressures, the rising cost of labor in Singapore and the increasing pressure to do more with less, as well as the growing demand for competitive processes in the Asian market. Pinnacle Strategies is in the distinctive position to help companies in Singapore with Rapid Analysis Bottleneck Improvement Team (RABIT) operations assessment and Viewpoint processes, as well as our other consulting services and training. The Theory of Constraint (ToC) based technology that allows Pinnacle Strategies to focus and get results simply does not exist in the other firms. The unique core technology developed by Pinnacle Strategies is unfamiliar in Asia. The address of the new office is 28 Maxwell Road, #03-05 Red Dot Traffic Building, Singapore 069120. The phone number is +65 68718740 and is currently open for business.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide.



Pinnacle Strategies’ new eBook, “Blindsided! Five Invisible Project Threats Successful Managers Must See,” is available for download at http://pinnacle-strategies.com/lp3-test.html. The publication reveals the five key hidden project threats that can save business leaders project costs and time.



