Pinnacle Strategies Announces Oslo Event on Improving Margins and Capacity in Complex Oil and Gas Projects

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Complex oil and gas projects will be focusing on margins and capacity limits during the next few years. The industry will be coping with energy demands; the increasing number of installations and the capacity for new buildings and maintenance will compete on the Norwegian continental shelf. Complex projects in the construction industry and the on-shore based industry are also challenged by controlling costs as the global market becomes increasingly competitive.



KPMG and Pinnacle Strategies are presenting an opportunity for industry leaders to address differences and inconsistencies in supply chains, performance breakthrough in project management, and achievable fast and effective improvements. The following members of KPMG and Pinnacle Strategies will be presenting: Lars Thurmann-Moe, Partner KPMG; Svein-Egil Hoberg, Director KPMG; Mark Woeppel, Founder and CEO Pinnacle Strategies; and Geir Bjørnerud, Country Manager Pinnacle Strategies.



KPMG International is a Swiss cooperative. Member firms of the KPMG network of independent firms are affiliated with KPMG International. KPMG International provides no client services. No member firm has any authority to obligate or bind KPMG International or any other member firm vis-à-vis third parties, nor does KPMG International have any such authority to obligate or bind any member firm.



The presentation will occur in Oslo, Norway on April 24. To register for the event go to: http://kurs.kpmg.no/952644



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



To learn more about Pinnacle Strategies a new eBook shows how to achieve top operations performance and supply chain performance under the worst conditions. In six months, Pinnacle Strategies helped the clean-up of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill by doubling critical resources, and in doing so saved more than $700 million. Pinnacle Strategies’ new eBook, “Achieving Top Performance Under the Worst Conditions: 7 Lessons from a Disaster,” is available for download at http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com/lp2/.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160