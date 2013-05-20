Pinnacle Strategies CEO Mark Woeppel Presents at TOC Conference June 6

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Theory of Constraints International Certification Organization (TOCICO) Conference will be in Bad Nauheim, Germany from June 3-6. Mark Woeppel, Pinnacle Strategies CEO and President, will present on Thursday, June 6 at 10:40-11:10. The presentation is entitled, “TOC Tapped to Accelerate Gulf of Mexico Cleanup.”



TOCICO is a global not-for-profit certification organization for (Theory of Constraints) TOC practitioners, consultants, and academics to develop and provide certification standards, and facilitate the exchange of the latest developments in the TOC sphere. The purpose and vision for certification process is to provide industry and individuals with an internationally recognized standard to assess their level of expertise of Theory of Constraints.



TOC Practitioners are responsible for planning and/or execution as well as continuous improvement of TOC related applications that have already been implemented at a company. TOC Implementers are responsible for the design and implementation of the new rules and related logistical systems, processes and metrics of one or more of the TOC applications. TOC Academics are responsible for teaching TOC applications to practitioners and or implementers.



Pinnacle Strategies’ new eBook which shows how to achieve top operations performance and supply chain performance under the worst conditions. Pinnacle Strategies, a global authority on operations management and supply chain management, announced that their new eBook, “Achieving Top Performance Under the Worst Conditions: 7 Lessons from a Disaster,” is available for download at www.pinnacle-strategies.com/lp2/. The publication reveals key lessons gathered during Pinnacle’s participation in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill recovery effort.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160