Pinnacle Strategies Defines Pros and Cons of Six Sigma

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. The company brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Mark Woeppel is a Six Sigma expert and his team at Pinnacle Strategies, are among the first in the world to integrate concepts with Business Process Reengineering, Lean, and Six Sigma.



Woeppel is an internationally known author, including The Manufacturer’s Guide to Implementing the Theory of Constraints, published by APICS/St. Lucie Press, in 5 languages and Projects in Less Time, published by BookSurge in English & Japanese. He has helped organizations that range in size from the Fortune 100 to the local entrepreneur. He is the author of numerous white papers and presentations regarding improving process performance related to operations, production, supply chain, project management, and performance management. He is a teacher, having taught at the college level and at many executive conferences.



After carefully examining the value of Six Sigma, Woeppel simplified great elements of Six Sigma, and what causes Six Sigma to fail.



Six Sigma is great because:



Provides objectiveness to decision making process



Very strong tactical tools to create experiments and analyze data



Aim is to reduce variation – many/most people equate this with improved quality



Six Sigma fails because:



Not all variation improvement is helpful



6S lacks focus on which variation to reduce



Some tools are very sophisticated and require extensive skill and training to use



Some experiments require large sample sizes which may be difficult in some systems



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance.



Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



