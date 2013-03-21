Pinnacle Strategies Drives Dramatic Inventory Turns in Aerospace and Defense Industry

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The industry demands speed, flexibility, and precision to meet significant shifts in demand and funding for aircraft, equipment, and services. Pinnacle Strategies has demonstrated success helping aerospace and defense companies improve performance and results through proven methods and solutions.



According to Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, “Overtime spending was reduced by greater than $2.8 million annually, with inventory turns increased by 250% and past due orders dropped by 93%. The company recovered from a natural disaster, despite facility damage and lost production time, without missing a delivery.”



The manufacturer of commercial and military airplane assemblies and components increased inventory turns by 83% while past due orders dropped by 93%. The company was able to completely recover from facility damage and two-weeks of lost production time in less than 30 days — without missing a delivery.



Pinnacle Strategies utilized the demand-pull system process. Demand-Pull is an alternative to conventional planning and execution rules manufacturing and distribution companies apply to challenges such as:



- Global sourcing and demand,

- Shortened product life cycles,

- Shortened customer tolerance time,

- More product variety,

- Pressure for leaner inventories,

- Inaccurate forecasts, and

- Long lead times for parts/component

About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



