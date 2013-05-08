Pinnacle Strategies eBook Discusses Invisible Project Threats to Managers

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Pinnacle Strategies' new eBook shows industry managers how they can discover threats that increase project costs and time. The eBook entitled, “Blindsided! Five Invisible Project Threats Successful Managers Must See,” uncovers how managers can discover the most common invisible threats that are preventing business leaders from getting an accurate idea of project costs. The eBook also includes a self-assessment to discover if obstacles are impeding project's progress.



Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies commented, “Why do projects fail? By examining real life examples and giving insight into these problems, this eBook shows business leaders what is threatening the success of projects and how to overcome these hazards. If you manage a project, the eBook is a must-read.”



Additionally, the eBook, includes five critical errors that are holding companies back from success, such as finishing projects faster by starting later, adding more work which is causing less work to be finished, and evaluating if the company is using the right metrics to measure success.



Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. The new eBook, “Blindsided! Five Invisible Project Threats Successful Managers Must See,” is available for download at http://pinnacle-strategies.com/lp3-test.html. The publication reveals the five key hidden project threats that can save business leaders project costs and time.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160