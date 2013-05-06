Pinnacle Strategies Featured in Industrial Automation Highlighting Gulf of Mexico Cleanup

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Industrial Automation recently looked at how Rapid Analysis and Bottleneck Improvement Teams (RABIT) helped increase production of tubing hangers in the Gulf of Mexico cleanup. In the article entitled,” Rapid Analysis and Bottleneck Improvement Team Drives Double Throughput,” manufacturing journalist, TR Cutler reported, how Pinnacle Strategies was brought into Reliable Machinists Corporation (RMC) and introduced RABIT.



Reliable Machinists Corporation (RMC) is a family owned provider of precision machining and fabrication services with rapid response capabilities and a focus on customer service. Expertise in the energy industry is an asset for the production of tubing hangers, Valve bodies, and other precision components for oil and energy applications.



Recently a special situation triggered the search for a unique solution. Luu Triet, Operations Manager for RMC described the circumstances, noting, “One of the products we machine for our customer is a Valve body ranging from 18 inches to 48 inches. The shop guys were producing 20-40 of these per month depending on size and requirements. Our customer asked to see if we could improve our output. They wanted about 300 units from various vendors. We needed to rev up if we were to be secured. After using some learned past techniques, tighter scheduling, batching, not quoting certain work, lots of over time, we raised our Valve body output to 60-80. This was draining on everybody.”



In just three months of the RABIT implementation output increased; throughput of Valve bodies jumped from 60 to 80 per month to 130- 150; double throughput allowed RMC to take on additional major project work that previously resulted in total suspension of regular Valve body production. Before the Pinnacle Strategies engagement was completed, RMC realized a financial return exceeding the cost of consulting services.



Triet said, “The biggest impact of all was a very impressed and delighted customer. RMC was able to continue being the prime supplier to this customer, which is crucial to RMC's continued prosperity.”



Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies insisted, “Companies have a habit of dealing with the fallout of project management disasters after they happen, rather than identifying and implementing a workable solution before problems arise.”



Woeppel believes, “The focus should be on fixing the cause, not the symptom of the problem. We have learned that the root cause of most project management problems is found in how people manage the uncertainty inherent in projects.”



When Pinnacle Strategies worked with boom manufacturers to immediately boost output (in support of containing the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico), more output was needed to be immediately. Not the ideal situation to hire and train new people or to order and wait for new machines. Our teams questioned how to improve output and then pursued the answer until a solution was found. Read about how the improvements were found at these manufacturers and how improvements can be achieved by examining ways to use existing resources smarter and then implementing those changes in the second lesson of our eBook, Achieving Top Performance Under the Worst Conditions: 7 Lessons Learned from a Disaster link http://pinnacle-strategies.com/lp2/



