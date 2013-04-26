Pinnacle Strategies Featured in IndustryWeek Highlighting Gulf of Mexico Cleanup

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Adam Brown of Pinnacle Strategies, wrote for IndustryWeek about the process that helped BP save more than $200 million by identifying key measurements and planning the bottleneck into the operation.



Brown noted, “Rarely does a business management theorist get a chance to prove himself by taking a key role in the fast-breaking news story of the year. And even rarer does it leads to concrete success. That was the opportunity presented to Pinnacle Strategies CEO Mark Woeppel when BP surprised him with a call for help fighting the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The call would lead Pinnacle on an international mission to boost output of spill fighting equipment and then to help organize a historic mop up -- the cleaning of more than 10,000 boats, ships and rigs.”



BP found the entire U.S. production of critical cleanup resources was not enough. Oil was spreading -- often where no workers, booms, skimmers or other equipment existed to contain it. As with many success stories, Pinnacle Strategies’ (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) involvement started with an incidental connection. Clint Wood, the BP executive in charge of supply, recalled a time years earlier when he briefly collaborated with Woeppel to boost production.



Now, Wood needed decontamination suits, boats, detergents, real estate for clean-up sites, containment boom, dock space, boats, and other scarce material. More than equipment, Wood realized he needed to mobilize minds.



Wood said. "I've always been an early adopter. I wanted to see if we could use Theory of Constraints to increase throughput." One early visit was to a Walker, Michigan factory. Prestige Products was asked by BP to supply as much oil containment boom as it could.



"When we started manufacturing boom, 500 feet a day was the biggest order anybody could handle," said Brian Rickel, Prestige's owner. "A single order on the scale BP wanted would surpass the entire capacity of every boom manufacturer in the country combined." Rickel increased staff to 75 from five and raised production to 12,800 feet daily and felt he had reached a limit. Prestige ended up making 1 million feet of boom for BP.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160