Pinnacle Strategies Features New Case Study on Offshore Platform Technology for Oil and Gas Industry

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- SBM Offshore, A Dutch Company with more than 6,000 employees worldwide is a leader in floating production and mooring systems. With the help of Pinnacle Strategies, SBM Offshore replaced more than twice as many in undersea cables in 15 percent less time.



SBM Offshore’s Atlantia division was charged with fulfilling a warranty cable replacement project for one of SBM’s clients. Under the most stable conditions, replacing undersea cables is a complicated process, but after initial planning had begun, changing requirements significantly increased the project’s complexity. With just one week’s notice, the installation date moved up a full month. And the number of cables to be replaced increased from four to nine.



Pinnacle Strategies coordinated flexible planning processes that anticipated potential obstacles and was able to meet changing installation conditions. Pinnacle Strategies approached the project in two steps, leading SBM in planning processes for both installation preparation and for managing the installation itself.



Despite the obstacles, Pinnacle Strategies helped SBM complete more than twice as many cable replacements—nine—in twenty fewer hours: the expected work duration was 73 hours, but the entire project was completed with just 53. The preparation phase was completed five weeks earlier than planned and the installation phase was finished nine days earlier than expected (and this was after the project had been moved up a month). To read the case study in its entirety link here: http://pinnacle-strategies.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/Pinnacle-Strategies-SBM-Cable-Replacement-Case-Study.pdf



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide.



Pinnacle Strategies' new eBook shows industry managers how they can discover threats that increase project costs and time. The eBook entitled, “Blindsided! Five Invisible Project Threats Successful Managers Must See,” uncovers how managers can discover the most common invisible threats that are preventing business leaders from getting an accurate idea of project costs. The eBook also includes a self-assessment to discover if obstacles are impeding project's progress. The eBook is available for download at http://pinnacle-strategies.com/lp3-test.html.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160