Pinnacle Strategies Helps Auto Maker Increase Component Output by 14 Percent in 30 Days

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Pinnacle Strategies (http://pinnacle-strategies.com) Mark Woeppel, President and CEO explained, “When we did the math, we were able to show the engineers that they could achieve greater throughput at less expense by making minor adjustments. One of our clients, a vehicle manufacturer, increased throughput of one its critical components 14% in only 30 days.”



This rapid improvement came as a result of application of TLS – a combination of Theory of Constraints, Lean, and Six Sigma. Pinnacle’s challenge was to help the client achieve targeted throughput levels. The client had upgraded its aging production line, but still was unable to meet mission-critical production goals. Pinnacle consultants visited for one week and made the following recommendations based on their observations:



Redirect focus from “downtime” to “cycle time”



Change the approach to execution management



Make a small modification to the production line



“When we did the math, we were able to show the engineers that they could achieve greater throughput at less expense by making minor adjustments in cycle times rather than major improvements in downtime,” says Ed Kincer, the Pinnacle Strategies project manager. “We helped them to see that by focusing on the production line constraint, they would reach their performance targets without adding more machines or workers.”



As a result of these recommendations, along with training to maximize return on these changes, the manufacturer improved throughput on the line by more than 14% in only 30 days. In addition, the improvements reduced overtime expenses by 50%. The successful implementation of Pinnacle’s throughput analysis on the first line then served as the model for making improvements on new lines in the foundry as they were added.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is also the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide.



