Pinnacle Strategies Helps Machine Shop Increase Production Sixty Percent Without Adding Equipment or Labor

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Recently Pinnacle Strategies shared how the RABIT process rapidly reveals and unclogs production bottlenecks, reduces overtime. Mark Woeppel, President & CEO of the company said, “We provide elegant solutions for complex problems and RABIT is a proven methodology that delivers significant results, really fast, where other methods fail.”



Pinnacle Strategies (http://pinnacle-strategies.com) shared how its client, Houston, TX-based Reliable Machinist Corporation (RMC), increased its productivity by 60% in just three months following a Rapid Analysis Bottleneck Improvement Team (RABIT) operations assessment. RMC, which provides precision machining services to the oil and gas industry, achieved the production increase while simultaneously eliminating overtime costs.



Pinnacle was challenged to help RMC meet dramatically higher demand from its biggest customer - without adding machines or workers. At that time, their customer needed 160 units per month. However, even with expensive overtime, the company was only able to deliver 100 units. Without a major change in its production line, RMC would be unable to deliver the requirement – resulting a very unhappy customer and loss of market share.



Woeppel said, “We applied the RABIT process to RMC’s shop floor and rapidly eliminated non-value added activities, unclogged the bottleneck, and accelerated the workflow.”



Pinnacle rapidly delivered the required results by helping the client to:



- Reprioritize its production line with a “proactive scheduling” approach

- Focus efforts on the activities that mattered most, while reducing non-value added work

- Manage the process with an objective visual performance management system



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. Pinnacle Strategies is part of the Project Management Institute's (PMI) Registered Consultant Program. Organizations looking for project management expertise will find Pinnacle experts qualified to improve project, program, and portfolio management practices. Organizations seeking to adopt project management as a strategic competency for achieving business results can quickly leverage Pinnacle's experts to enhance capabilities.



