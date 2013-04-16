Pinnacle Strategies Helps World’s Largest Supplier of Aircraft Components Boosts Output

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- A North American aerospace company, a global supplier of commercial airplane assemblies and components, which employs 14,000 people in six countries around the world, needed to increase its rate of production by 20% while minimizing labor, overtime, and inventory costs.



When Pinnacle Strategies consultants arrived to help, however, they quickly recognized an inherent contradiction in the assembly process. Instead of organizing overall production to meet client deadline demands, management enforced a “jobs behind schedule” metric that rewarded the optimization of component units. While this focus reduced costs per unit and increased throughput per labor hour, it sacrificed the efficiency of the chain as a whole and failed to meet the chain’s true objective: to produce completed assemblies on the client’s timetable.



Mark Woeppel, President & CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, commented, “Changing a few things in the order replenishment process—from a push to a pull— made all the difference, resulting in a very fast improvement in delivery performance.”



Within five days of implementing the first two solution elements, the jobs behind schedule dropped by 40%. As a consequence, less overtime was required to meet deadlines, and workers were assigned to centers where their contributions were most needed.



Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



