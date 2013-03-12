Pinnacle Strategies Joins Registered Consultant Program of Project Management Institute

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) Mark Woeppel, President and CEO explained, “Pinnacle’s Project Transformation experts were acknowledged by PMI because successful projects are not the result of successful planning, they are the result of successful execution.”



Pinnacle Strategies now part of the Project Management Institute’s (PMI) Registered Consultant Program is important for organizations looking for project management expertise, who will find Pinnacle experts qualified to improve project, program, and portfolio management practices. Organizations seeking to adopt project management as a strategic competency for achieving business results can quickly leverage Pinnacle’s experts to enhance their capabilities.



Pinnacle provides project management consulting, training, and resources to help organizations improve execution practices that deliver projects successfully, radically reducing project lead times while improving productivity.



Pinnacle’s proprietary, innovative methodologies, such as the ViewPoint™ Visual Project Management System, helps clients initiate and establish more effective execution behaviors in projects, transforming teams and generating consistently better outcomes. Pinnacle’s execution-based approach focuses on the behavior of the project team, which results in strengthening organizational competency, building trust, and improving working relationships within the company.



About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the world’s largest project management member association, representing more than 600,000 practitioners in more than 185 countries. As a global thought leader and knowledge resource, PMI advances the profession through its global standards and credentials, collaborative chapters and virtual communities and academic research. When organizations invest in project management, supported by PMI, executives have confidence that their important initiatives will deliver expected results, greater business value and competitive advantage.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide.



