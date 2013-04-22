Pinnacle Strategies Lenhartz Speaks at the Pan Baltic Supply Chain Conference April 30

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- The Pan Baltic Supply Chain Conference brings together leading executives of the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing in Poland, Kaliningrad, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Belarus, and Ukraine. The conference will share experiences on how to integrate the supply chain. Presentations will be given by world-class experts in Theory of Constraints who have dedicated many years developing supply chain efficiency techniques. The conference takes place on April 30, 2013 at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre, Vilnius, Lithuania.



Christoph Lenhartz, Pinnacle Strategies’ General Manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa, is a featured speaker at the Pan Baltic Supply Chain Conference. The presentation is entitled, “Building High-Performance Supply Chains with Demand-Pull,” and is scheduled for 11:15 am in hall 5.1 on April 30th.



Lenhartz has more than twenty years of experience helping clients including Deutsche Post, DHL, General Motors, Swisscom, and Hewlett-Packard significantly improve their bottom lines. He developed Business System Optimization, a method to improve organizational processes, policies, and structure to achieve strategic corporate objectives including expanded market share, market leadership, and profitability. His expertise also includes post-merger integration of supply chain operations for major international groups.



Lenhartz said, “My passion is helping businesses build significant, measurable competitive advantage by improving their global operational performance in project management, manufacturing, and strategic change.”



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



To learn more about the details of the case study link here: http://pinnacle-strategies.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/Case-Study-Pinnacle-World’s-Largest-Supplier-of-Aircraft.pdf



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160