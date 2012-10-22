Pinnacle Strategies Looks at Continuous Improvement

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- According to Pinnacle Strategies’ President & CEO, “Many organizations struggle with their continuous improvement (CI) efforts; achieving real bottom line results, whether in cost savings or increased revenues, has proven to be difficult. In spite of the widespread implementation of Lean and Six Sigma principles, poor results persist. The TLS process generates 15-­?20 times better performance than Lean or Six Sigma. The root causes of poor CI program performance must be examined and a systematic framework formed to create ongoing bottom line results.”



Every year, Industry Week Magazine surveys US manufacturers about the improvement methods being used and 70% were using Lean, and 29% were using Six Sigma.



US manufacturers are trying a variety of tools to improve their competiveness. Fewer than 25% of the companies report significant progress towards world class. Woeppel noted, “Even though many organizations try to improve their performance, most of the time, their results fall far short of expectations.”



Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. The company brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance.



Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Annette Hamilton, Director of Marketing

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

972.492.7951