Pinnacle Strategies Manager TerEick Shares Continuous Process Methods

Cory TerEick is Pinnacle Strategy's Engagement Manager specializing in the Oil & Gas and Aerospace industries. In this role, he is responsible for delivering results and sales while leading an international team of expert consultants working at various client sites around the world. TerEick is a results-oriented problem solver with a track record of helping clients overcome significant challenges and driving high impact, transformational change. He is a recognized expert in advanced project management methodologies as well as mega-project design, execution, and turn-around. TerEick is especially skilled in operations diagnostics, process re-engineering, and portfolio-level strategic planning. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Prior to joining Pinnacle Strategies, TerEick worked as an internal consultant and associate at First Solar helping to grow its EPC organization into the largest in the industry. He cut his teeth in consulting as a Project Manager for Realization Technologies, eventually assuming the role of Director of Strategic Services. As a direct result of TerEick’s engagement, a recent client won the 2010 Robert E. Fox Award for Continuous Process Improvement excellence.



TerEick began his career as a U.S. Army Aviation Officer flying the AH-64 Apache Helicopter. He is a combat veteran, and served in various command and staff positions around the world including assignments in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Korea, Fort Bragg, and Hunter Army Airfield. He holds a B.S. in Engineering Management from the United States Military Academy at West



Pinnacle Strategies (http://pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance.



Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



