Pinnacle Strategies New GM of EMEA Operations Lenhartz

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Pinnacle Strategies recently announced that Christoph Lenhartz, former COO of VISTEM GmbH & Co. KG and internationally-known business management expert, joined the company as General Manager of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) operations. He will lead new Oslo-based EMEA office.



Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, noted “Christoph Lenhartz is an internationally recognized operational excellence expert with a long and successful track record of delivering significant bottom-line improvements for customers.”



Reporting to Woeppel, Lenhartz will oversee all EMEA business operations, including business development, resource management, and project delivery. In addition to running Pinnacle’s Norway and Germany offices, Lenhartz will spearhead expansion of the company’s EMEA efforts.



Lenhartz said, “I am excited to be part the successful worldwide expansion of Pinnacle Strategies. My passion is helping businesses build significant, measurable competitive advantage by improving their global operational performance in project management, manufacturing, and strategic change. I look forward to leading and growing Pinnacle’s award-winning team of business process improvement experts in the EMEA region.”



Lenhartz has more than twenty years of experience helping clients including Deutsche Post, DHL, General Motors, Swisscom, and Hewlett-Packard significantly improve their bottom lines. He developed Business System Optimization, a method to improve organizational processes, policies, and structure to achieve strategic corporate objectives including expanded market share, market leadership, and profitability. His expertise also includes post-merger integration of supply chain operations for major international groups.



Lenhartz holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Essen in Germany and a Masters in Business Administration from Clemson University. He has also pursued Engineering Management studies at Washington State University. He is a member of APICS (Association for Operations Management) and the German Federal Association of Economists and Business Managers, and serves on the boards of the Theory of Constraints International Certification Organization (TOCICO) and the Eliyahu M. Goldratt Foundation.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-straegies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Annette Hamilton, Director of Marketing

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

972.492.7951