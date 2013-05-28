Pinnacle Strategies Presents at Project Management Institute Conference June 4 in Houston

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Duke Porritt, Pinnacle Strategies ViewPoint Project Manager and Consultant will be presenting at the PMI Houston Conference and Expo in June 3-5, 2013 at The Hyatt Regency Downtown Houston. Porritt’s presentation, entitled, “Mass-Producing Frustrations: Why “Good Planning” Often Leads to Failed Projects,” will be on June 4th from 11:00-12:15 located in Track PM.



In this breakout session Porritt will explore why most planning – often based on a granular level of detail that is good for accounting – is actually detrimental to project managers. The key to success in setting the right level of detail which is only as much as an organization can manage. Attendees will receive prescriptive guidance about what a successful project plan must – and must not – include.



Porritt is responsible for developing and implementing ViewPoint delivery processes for Pinnacle Strategies, establishing training programs for both internal and external customers, and establishing essential quality assurance processes.



Porritt is a Project Management expert with over 25 years of experience developing and executing management solutions and facilitating organizational change. He is highly proficient at analyzing organizational issues and guiding leaders to effective process improvements in all facets of management. His extensive background with the US Air Force, Productive Data Solutions, Realization Technologies, Terradyme, and Pinnacle Strategies has made him a recognized expert at applying the Theory of Constraints (ToC), Lean, and Six Sigma methodologies to organizational issues. His specialty is implementing Critical Chain Project Management.



PMI Houston Conference and Expo attendees will develop project management skills to advance leadership careers. The 2013 Conference Team will provide 13 half-day Workshops, Networking /Meet-the Speakers, Professional Development, Program Management / PMO, Project Management as well as Team Building.



