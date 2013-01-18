Pinnacle Strategies Profiles Rapid Analysis Bottleneck Improvement Team in New Report

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- In a new white paper, just issued by Pinnacle Strategies, the company examines a breakthrough approach to improving production called Rapid Analysis Bottleneck Improvement Team (RABIT). The approach may increase manufacturing productivity by at least 20% in two months without adding more workers or machines. Download the new whitepaper to discover how an underperforming shop floor or production team can increase productivity.



http://pinnacle-strategies.com/thought-leadership/operations-management/rapid-improvement-in-manufacturing.html



Frequently in engineering and manufacturing environments, there are an uncontrollable number of projects, yet customers demand immediate completion. Teams of hardworking professionals get so far behind that even the simplest of tasks cannot be completed. Lacking the necessary inputs, work is constantly starting and stopping; communications snafus create more delays, causing project lead times to grow exponentially.



Mark Woeppel is a Theory of Constraint expert and a master of organizational transformation with a lengthy track record of successful turnarounds. He is the leader at Pinnacle Strategies. Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Recognized worldwide as an expert in the Theory of Constraints, Supply Chain Management, Project Management, and Continuous Improvement, Woeppel has earned the founder’s implementer certification from the TOC-ICO.



Pinnacle Strategies is also the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



