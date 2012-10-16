Pinnacle Strategies Promises Rapid Results Critical Chain Project Management

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Even lean manufacturing companies continue to experience failure to deliver projects to schedule, budget, and scope and according to Mark Weoppel, CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, “More companies are experiencing cancelled projects at an alarming rate. This problem affects all projects in all industries from basic R&D to IT to construction. Critical Chain Project Management (CCPM) enables firms to consistently deliver projects in half the time, within or under budget. CCPM users also report improved quality of work life for project team members.”



The demands to do more with less, and do it quicker, continue to characterize all project environments today. Many companies have moved to management by project, and proceeded to train people in the ways of the Project Management Institute Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK), or industry specific approaches such as Software Engineering Institute Capability Maturity Model (CMM) or the Construction Industry Institute (CII).



Many managers become lost in the complexity of these heavy methods, and are looking for relief. The new CCPM method focuses efforts and project teams to create repeatable project success, and accelerate project completion; usually by at least one half the previous time.



CCPM by Pinnacle Strategies integrates with the important parts of the CMM and PMBOK, and makes them work for clients.



Pinnacle Strategies (www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. The company brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance.



Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



