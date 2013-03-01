Pinnacle Strategies Rapid Analysis Bottleneck Improvement Team Profiled in seattlepi.com

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) was recently profiled in seattlepi.com because one of its clients gained $6 million in cost savings as a result of implementing Pinnacle’s Rapid Analysis Bottleneck Improvement Team (RABIT) process. At the same time, the client increased software production throughput by 960%.



seattlepi.com became the first major metro daily newspaper to go online-only. Seattlepi.com is read by about 4 million readers per month, including about 1 million readers in the Seattle area. seattlepi.com is part of Hearst Seattle Media, which is a division of The Hearst Corp., one of the world's larger diversified communications companies, with interests in newspaper, magazine, book and business publishing; television and radio broadcasting; cable network programming; newspaper features distribution; television production and distribution; and interactive media activities.



Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies explained, “Our client wasn’t as successful as they could be because their efforts were constantly being sidetracked by interruptions, delays, and lack of consistent focus. We were able to turn things around very quickly for this client by injecting some fresh thinking, organizing workflow, and setting the right focus for the team.”



The customer, headquartered in Europe, had been recognized for having the world’s best systems; however, their software lagged in quality and esteem. Pinnacle’s challenge was to help the client elevate its quality so both products were at comparable “best in world” levels.



Pinnacle rapidly delivered the required results by helping the client:

- Master and monitor the workflow using a Visual Project Management System

- Prioritize the team’s work using a simple prioritization system

- Establish a single point of contact for field engineers

- Create a FAQ to reduce interruptions



As a result, the client’s backlog of software modifications dropped by 80% in just two months; warranty claims plummeted by nearly 58%, cutting warranty costs more than $6 million. As an added bonus, morale improved, too. One Department Supervisor noted, “The efficient daily five to ten minute meeting replaced the totally inefficient two to three hour weekly staff meeting.”



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is also the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://.pinnacle-strategies.com

Annette Hamilton, Director of Marketing

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

972.492.7951