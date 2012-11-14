Pinnacle Strategies Redefines Project Management with ViewPoint

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- ViewPoint is the name of the Pinnacle Strategies’ visual project management methodology. It simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. It is not simply an improvement to good project management, but a shift towards a formalized execution methodology that addresses the root causes of poor project management performance and produces rapid improvements to the project management system. Output increases, productivity rises, rework declines, and the people are happier.



A staggering 39% of project with budgets over US $10 million failed. Mark Woeppel, CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, said, “Late delivery of projects and excessive project lead times are the result of how people behave. By changing the behavior of your project team, you can complete every project on time, in half the time with fewer headaches and lower costs. Using our proprietary project management methodology, we help initiate and establish more effective behaviors in project planning, project execution, and project risk management, transforming the project management processes. Our behavior-based approach results in strengthening competency, builds trust and improves the working relationships within teams.”



Woeppel added, “The key to project management excellence is mastering effective behavior while blocking ineffective behavior. The real solution is dealing with the behavior.” Further, the company removes countless coordination mistakes. Manufactures, by using a project transformation process and employing the well proven Critical Chain Project Management methodology, are able to achieve improved results in less than six months, with lead time reduced by 50 percent and costs by five percent.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



