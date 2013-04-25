Pinnacle Strategies Shares Project Management that Squeezes More Out of Maxed Out Systems

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, recently posted the monthly blog on the company’s website. Woeppel shared, “Often, when output needs to increase, we learn that this heightened sense of urgency creates rushed decisions and frantic behavior. This leads to the obvious and time-tested band-ads: adding another shift, throwing overtime at the problem or buying another machine. As many of us know, the costs of a new machine or the possibility of adding yet another shift quickly adds up costs or may not even be possible. So how to squeeze more from the system when it seems like it’s maxed out?”



When there is extreme pressure to make improvements and increase capacity, wait on implementation until the system is understood. While this seems counterproductive given the timelines we usually encounter, you’ll make more progress stepping back and working from understanding. By identifying where first to act, you will be able to act effectively to make a bigger, more certain impact on process performance.



When Pinnacle Strategies was called by BP to help increase output critical components to contain the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, we needed to find a way to have the manufacturers increase output even after they had “maxed out” their production. At each plant visited, management felt that it was impossible to squeeze more output from their plants. These manufacturers were under pressure to increase output, and with the guarantee of selling what they produce, there was also strong incentive to increase output.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160