Pinnacle Strategies Talks Pros and Cons of Theory of Constraints

Mark Woeppel is a Theory of Constraint expert and a master of organizational transformation with a lengthy track record of successful turnarounds. He is the leader at Pinnacle Strategies. Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence.



Recognized worldwide as an expert in the Theory of Constraints, Supply Chain Management, Project Management, and Continuous Improvement, Woeppel has earned the founder’s implementer certification from the TOC-ICO.



After more than two decades of examining the value of Theory of Constraints, Woeppel simplified what is great about TOC and what causes TOC to fail.



TOC is great because:

- It is focused on quick, bottom line results

- It applies to all that we do, manufacturing, engineering, projects, business systems, government systems (I did pro-bono work for city mayor)

- It is based on logic



TOC provides great focus



TOC fails because:

- The big lean and 6S gurus don't promote it

- Some people think it adds inventory that they see as waste

- Many people see it in conflict with lean – some TOC practitioners said they were in conflict only a few years ago



TOC has very few tactical tools



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



