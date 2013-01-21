Pinnacle Strategies ViewPoint Solutions Delivery Process Improves Project Performance

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Duke Porritt is the Pinnacle Strategies lead for ViewPoint solutions. In this role, Porritt is responsible for developing and implementing ViewPoint delivery processes, establishing training programs for both internal and external customers, and establishing essential quality assurance processes.



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance.



Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



Porritt is a Project Management expert with over 25 years of experience developing and executing management solutions and facilitating organizational change. He is highly proficient at analyzing organizational issues and guiding leaders to effective process improvements in all facets of management. His extensive background with the US Air Force, Productive Data Solutions, Realization Technologies, Terradyme, and Pinnacle-Strategies has made him a recognized expert at applying the Theory of Constraints (ToC), Lean, and Six Sigma methodologies to organizational issues. His specialty is implementing Critical Chain Project Management.



Prior to joining Pinnacle Strategies, Porritt was Director of the Project Management Office for a major Department of Defense acquisition organization, and was recognized for his leadership on project management implementations in numerous dispersed organizations across the US and in Europe. Porritt is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy, and completed his post graduate work in Aeronautical Science, Curriculum Development, and Educational Leadership. He is a ToC Jonah’s Jonah and is certified in both Lean and Six Sigma process improvement methodologies.



