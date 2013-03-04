Pinnacle Strategies Visual Project Management Methodology Profiled by WAFB

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Pinnacle Strategies (http://pinnacle-strategies.com) was recently profiled by WAFB, the second television station in Louisiana. Channel 9 created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. The news reported on the WAFB website shared how a Pinnacle Strategies client used Visual Project Management to help project teams improve productivity and throughput. The client, a leading global energy firm, saved $11 million on brownfield engineering projects and increased throughput by 24% in six months as a result of implementing ViewPoint, a visual project management methodology. Read the new case study here.



Pinnacle’s challenge was to help the client’s Gulf of Mexico brownfield project teams increase their output. The teams faced tremendous demand in risk mitigation engineering efforts, with a simultaneous specification complexity increase.



Pinnacle rapidly delivered the required results by helping the client:



- Master and monitor the workflow using a Visual Project Portfolio Management system

- Prioritize the team’s work using a simple prioritization system

- Increase visibility into the process for all stakeholders

- Increase project team collaboration, and set clear project priorities

- Deliver consistent reporting throughout the organization



As a result, the client realized an increase of 300% in the team’s main deliverable, the number of “ready-to-construct” projects. The total time to deliver projects was reduced, while bottlenecks to workflow were identified and project cycle times were reduced. At the same time, the teams saw a 12% increase in productivity. As a much welcomed bonus, the number and duration of project meetings decreased dramatically.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



