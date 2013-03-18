Pinoy Top Tips to Become the Premier Community for All Things Philippines

Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Pinoy Top Tips has created and expanded the definition of what a local business directory is in the 21st century. Recently launching its new format, Pinoy Top Tips hopes to provide the best user experience possible through showcasing everything there is to see, do and experience in the Philippines.



Searching for businesses on the internet is unlike what it was a few years ago. Gone are the days of simply typing in whatever it is that you needed and finding only the most popular and trusted businesses around. Today the internet is filled with local business directories and reviews for almost every business in every city on the planet, which makes it difficult to know where to go or who to choose to work with in a particular industry.



Seeing the need to put together a highly targeted community for Philippines locals and visitors, Pinoy Top Tips established their website so that everyone would be able to find, review and share with others their experiences throughout the country.



While most local business directories promote any business that pays to have a listing with them, Pinoy Top Tips focuses on allowing their users to share their experiences with any and every business in the Philippines. By making it free for users to find, review and share their experiences, other users can truly find the best local spots throughout the country.



In fact, the aim of Pinoy Top Tips is to make the user experience so easy, that you can use your iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, and others to instantly post your reviews and comments with photos and videos from anywhere. The website is also fully integrated with Facebook and Twitter, so that sharing with your friends is as simple as clicking a button. It is definitely a great way to not only save time, but to save money as well because you won’t run the risk of choosing the wrong business to work with.



To make the experience even better, Pinoy Top Tips also has a rewards program in place, where users can earn such things as cellphones, restaurant gift certificates, and much more.



To learn more, please visit http://pinoytoptips.com/ for more information.



Contact Info

Name: Randy Anderson

Email: randy@pinoytoptips.com

Address: Olongapo, Zambales, Philippines

Website: http://pinoytoptips.com/