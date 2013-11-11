PinPoint GPS Promise to Increase Company's Efficiency with State of the Art Fleet Tracking

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Many successful companies providing both products and services come to the point where they require a fleet for their technicians, product deliveries or even courier transportation. These fleets are essential, but can be susceptible to inefficient use or abuse that can cut into a company’s profit margins. PinPoint GPS specializes in fleet tracking systems designed to ensure the smooth running and management of a fleet, and have recently completed research into client usage of their product that has produced some surprising results.



The software promises to help companies make better decisions when managing their fleet due to constant and accurate monitoring, allowing them to comply more easily with standards and practices and flexibly allocate their investments. It also doubles as a performance evaluation tool for drivers so that high value individuals can be identified by their performance. The tracking system now offers far more than clients may have expected.



The software promises to maximize return on investment in a broad range of ways not previously anticipated when the software was devised, but that clients have been able to utilize its expansive toolset in order to achieve. Researching the unique ways in which different companies have used the technology has revealed many of these new techniques.



A spokesperson for PinPoint GPS Explained, “Some of the advantages of Fleet Tracking are obvious, but many of the advantages our clients have been deriving from the system were unexpected. As well as being able to track activity in real time and improve routing and dispatch, they have also been able to monitor idling to improve fuel efficiency, prevent unauthorized vehicle use, reduce excessive overtime for drivers and give customers accurate arrival times. The system even allows clients to monitor mileage vs. fuel usage to ensure fuel cards are not being abused. It is one of the most advantageous systems in revolutionizing how fleets operate.”



About PinPoint GPS

As an industry leader in the GPS fleet tracking and mobile workforce management, PinPoint GPS Solutions provides the state-of-the-art technology and advanced industry knowledge, paired with exceptional customer service and support. PinPoint delivers superior and personalized fleet management solutions for small to large businesses across Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit: http://www.pinpointgps.ca/