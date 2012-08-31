PinPoint GPS Sponsor BILD Habitat for Humanity Charity Barbecue

Mississauga, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- The Toronto building community recently held a Habitat for Humanity fundraising event and market leading GPS tracking and mobile work solutions company PinPoint sponsored the event as part of its commitment to charitable fundraising.



The charity barbecue brought together developers, builders and sales professionals who came to support the mission of Habitat for Humanity in Toronto. As one of the sponsors of the event, PinPoint GPS Solutions played an important role in its success. The final result was a total of $36,000 that was raised for the Habitat for Humanity cause.



PinPoint GPS provide marketing leading end-to-end GPS Tracking and Mobile Workforce Solutions in markets as diverse as waste removal and schools. Despite being founded in 2006 at the beginning of the economic turmoil the business has thrived by offering tangible ROI for its customers.



A spokesperson commented:



“The reduction in costs of mobile hardware and wireless data plans has allowed us to produce a fleet management system that is within the reach of any business. Our solution improves customer service, carbon footprint and gives real time field management operational control. However in the current economic climate our customers are attracted by the demonstrable, tangible cost reductions we can produce, giving them a healthy return on investment.”



The business has taken a customer centric approach to providing solutions for their clients. A spokesperson explained:



“From inception we decided to offer a solution based approach. We don’t attempt to make our solution fit the customers business and circumstances. We analyze the needs and budget of the business and base our recommendations on their unique requirements.”



This approach has led to a significant amount of recognition with Landscape Ontario endorsing PinPoint as the preferred fleet tracking partner for its members. This has been followed by similar endorsements including one from the Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada.



PinPoint’s website details a number of case studies showing the effectiveness of their solutions as well as numerous testimonials from previous customers.



About PinPoint GPS Solutions

Founded in 2006, PinPoint provides end-to-end GPS tracking and mobile workforce solutions for a wide variety of market segments. The company combines innovative technology with a focus on service that results in delivery of significant and quantifiable return on investment to its customers.



For more information, click here or visit: https://www.pinpointgps.ca/