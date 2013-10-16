PinPoint GPS to Attend Health and Safety Conference in Alberta

Mississauga, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- PinPoint GPS has promised to help companies cut costs, increase productivity and increase return on investment thanks to world-leading fleet tracking systems replete with exceptional customer and technical support for end users. Now, they are scheduled to attend the Health and Safety Conference in Alberta. PinPoint GPS will be joining more than 50 companies at the tradeshow, they will be demonstrating how fleet tracking systems can improve fleet safety.



The 12th Annual Alberta Health & Safety Conference and Trade Fair will be held on Oct. 21st and 22nd at BMO Center Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Scheduled to attend are national and multinational businesses from Canada and the US.



PinPoint GPS has committed to attending due to their recent presence established in Alberta in the spring of 2013, creating a new center for customer and technical support as well as outfitting and maintaining fleets with GPS tracking systems. Their current client list already includes construction and trades, logistics, waste management, landscape and snow removal and energy. The company has further plans to expand into new transport areas concerned with increasing their safety while reducing costs.



A spokesperson for PinPoint GPS explained, “This is not merely about health and safety awareness, but an educational opportunity for individuals to discover how GPS fleet tracking and mobile workforce management can ensure safer roads across the entirety of North America. The biggest benefit of our product is safety, because it allows employers to actively track their vehicles’ movements, road hours, breakdowns and if they happen, accidents. We will be inviting attendees to come along to our trade show to find out more about how what we do can make a safer, more secure cargo fleet. Our representatives Bob Farrell and Peter Paige will be in Booth 906 to help business understand ways in which fleet tracking can make their fleets more productive and safer”



About PinPoint GPS

As an industry leader in the GPS fleet tracking and mobile workforce management, PinPoint GPS Solutions provides state-of-the-art technology and cutting edge industry knowledge, paired with exceptional customer service and support. PinPoint delivers superior and personalized fleet management solutions for all sizes of businesses across Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit: http://www.pinpointgps.ca/