Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Pintec Technology Holdings Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China.



In October 2018, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares at $11.88 per ADS.



On April 30, 2019, Pintec revealed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report, its first filing on Form 20-F since Pintec went public.



On March 20, 2019, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited announced its fourth quarter and full year 2018 unaudited financial results. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) reported that ita annual Total Revenue rose from 568.72 million RMB in 2017 to over 1.05 billion RMB in 2018 and that its Net Loss of 84.86 million RMB in 2017 turned into a Net Income of 7.35 million RMB in 2018.



Then, on June 15, 2020, after the market closed, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited disclosed that it could not timely file its 2019 annual report and that it anticipated reporting a significant change in results of operations. Specifically, Pintec Technology Holdings disclosed that it "erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis" for fiscal 2017 and 2018. Moreover, Pintec Technology Holdings "announced a net loss of RMB906.5 million in the full year of 2019 due to RMB890.7 million of provision for credit loss in amounts due from a related party, Jimu Group, and RMB200 million of impairment in prepayment for long-term investment."



