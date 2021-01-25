Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Certain directors of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: PT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PT stocks, concerns whether certain Pintec Technology Holdings Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis, that there were material weaknesses in Pintec's internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



